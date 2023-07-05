SDA
Buy Now

The kids had a blast at the New Iberia Seventh Day Adventist Church on July 4, popping balloons that had tickets for prizes as well as other activities and fireworks (SDA photo from Facebook).

World temperature records have been broken for a second day in a row, data suggests, as experts issued a warning that this year’s warmest days are still to come – and with them the warmest days ever recorded.

The average global air temperature was 62.9 degrees on Tuesday, according to data collated by the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP), surpassing the record reached on Monday.



Tags