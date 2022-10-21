To borrow from the 1990s comedy “Billy Madison,” at no point in a news release Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued Thursday was he even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought regarding COVID-19. Everyone is now dumber for having read it.

Landry announced that he and 12 other attorneys general have sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control calling for an advisory committee not to include the COVID-19 vaccination on a list of child immunizations. Signing on with him were AGs from Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma and Utah.



Tags