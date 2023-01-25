Nearly a month after his appointment as the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce’s new president, the Rev. Wilfred Johnson said he had one main message for residents and businesses in the city.
“We’re back,” Johnson said. “We’re back for everyone who wants to buy into the vision of what we’re trying to do.”
The appointment of Johnson as president of the chamber was recently announced and comes after he spent several months as interim president following the stepping down of the previous chamber president.
After spending several years on the board of directors for the organization, Johnson wants to use his new post to increase the membership of the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce as well as bring back some of the functions it has historically been in charge of.
“The chamber’s been in existence since 1946, it’s always been a significant part of Jeanerette,” Johnson said. “It was the chamber that put on most of the programs like carnivals, parades, things like that. That has been missing.”
Although he said he wasn’t looking to “repeat history,” Johnson said he wanted to build off of that past significance to move the chamber forward to the future.
“I want to build off the things the chamber once did in helping move the city forward,” he said. “I want to see how we can reshape that to make it work again.”
One of the foremost goals of the new administration is to expand the membership of the organization. Johnson said he hopes to get every Jeanerette business enrolled as a member and wants to do that by showing local businesses what the chamber can do for them.
“We’re going to use our networking expertise, our connections with other groups throughout Louisiana and do many collaborations,” he said.
The recent announcement that Raintree Market would be taking over the building that once occupied Mac’s Sugar City Market on Main Street has been seen as a giant victory for Jeanerette since the city has been without a grocery store for months.
Johnson said Raintree has already enrolled to be a member of the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce, and promoting the new business has been one of his first jobs as director.
Johnson, who has worked as a senior member of A New Chapter Push for years in the Teche Area, said he would be taking a step back from that organization in order to focus on his new full-time role. Although other directors would be getting more responsibility, Johnson said he will still be serving in an advisoral capacity, however.
Some of the goals that Johnson has planned for this year includes organizing luncheons for Jeanerette’s business community and establishing a newsletter that discusses news around local business development and promotion. Re-establishing the Jeanerette Christmas Parade, which was historically organized by the chamber, is also something Johnson said he would like to see.
“We’re very excited,” he said. “We have a board that’s on fire to serve, we’re all ready to serve.”