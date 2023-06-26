The Iberia Cultural Resources Association (ICRA) hosted a beautiful closure to their free concert season with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s “Stars and Stripes” concert Sunday June 25 at the Sugar Cane Festival building.

One veteran’s smile stood out among the rest. It belonged to nearly 97 year-old WWII veteran Walter Latiolais senior. Near the end of the war, Latiolais served as a medic. He boarded a ship to an unknown destination, but it was caught up in a typhoon for four days. When they came out, the war had ended, and his platoon was rerouted to Yokohama Japan, where he served with the occupying forces.







