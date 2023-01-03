damar hamlin
Damar Hamlin at a toy drive. Photo from his GoFundMe page.

As the world prays for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin to make a recovery in a Cincinnati trauma unit, they are also finding out what Pittsburgh residents have known for years.

Damar Hamlin's life is not defined by football, but rather as a caring son and a young man who made it his mission to make his community a better place for children while still in college.



