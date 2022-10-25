inmate
Buy Now

Inmates in many prisons must pay for basic necessities and prices on those items have been rising. (Photo by Andrew Burton for the Louisiana Illuminator)

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.

It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have to shoulder, advocates say, and a situation that some worry will lead to unrest or violence.



Tags