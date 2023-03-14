Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center provides healthcare of all spectrums through their main site in New Iberia as well as their satellite clinics in Abbeville, St. Martinville, Merryville, Lafayette, Many and Leesville.
The organization is NCQA (National Committee for Quality Assurance) accredited at all the sites which serve their patients as a medical home of services. The clinics serve as patients' primary care doctors. The goal of the medical home is to keep the patient out of the emergency room or avoid unnecessary hospitalization through prevention as well as treatment.
The clinics provide dental and medical healthcare, wellness and prevention programs and offer four full-service pharmacies with competitive prices. Pharmacy delivery services and online refills are available.
Medical Services
Open five days a week, six in New Iberia, you can find the medical care you need at any one of the clinics located throughout Louisiana. The services include primary care, women's health, pediatric care, men's health, diabetes and other chronic conditions, high blood pressure, heart disease, asthma, blood tests and physical examinations.
Dental Services
Preventive and restorative dental services are available starting at age three. These services include cleaning and oral hygiene, x-rays, tooth extractions, root canals, periodontics and endodontics.
Wellness & Prevention
Iberia Comprehensive offers weight loss plans, exercise and diet programs, a chronic disease academy and other wellness benefits.
OBGYN
Let ICCHC take care of you throughout your pregnancy. From prenatal to postpartum checkups, the staff at ICCHC will make sure you deliver a healthy baby.
Additional Services
The clinics employee psychiatrists and mental health professionals to provide for all ages. Immunizations and vaccines are administered and pediatric care is also available.
ICCHC has also seen an increase in telehealth services. "We had the service in place, but it wasn't very common," says Roderick Campbell, CEO. "It has significantly increased because of COVID."
COVID vaccinations and boosters are also available.
New Services and Expansions
ICCHC received a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for the purchase of portable blood pressure cuffs and machines to distribute to patients for self-monitoring. The program is the RPM/SMBP (Remote Patient Monitoring / Self-Monitoring Blood Pressure) Program and it allows the clinic to track patients with uncontrolled hypertension and help keep their blood pressure under control.
ICCHC also welcomed the arrival of a Mobile Medical Unit. This 40-foot Mobile Medical Unit is a 2021 Freightliner M2. It has three fully-equipped sound-deadening exam rooms, a nurse's station and a bathroom and is powered by a 20 Kilowatt EPS diesel generator. The self-contained unit has a handicap lift, air conditioning and heat, along with a water heater, 40-gallon fresh water tank, gray and black water dump tanks and is network ready. This mobile unit will allow residents in rural areas who are not able to travel into the cities to get the care they need and deserve.
ICCHC is Gold-Level
Once again Iberia Comprehensive has maintained its Gold-Level Advocacy Center of Excellence Award from the National Association of Community
Health Centers. ACE levels are recognized for their consistent engagement and ongoing commitment to making advocacy for patients an organizational priority. To achieve Gold-Level status, ICCHC has had to complete exceptional requirements that represent their advocacy plan and establish themselves as a promoter of affordable and innovative care.
Payment of Services
ICCHC accepts all forms of insurance, Medicare, Medicaid and self pay. Iberia Comprehensive offers a sliding fee discount for self pay and prides themselves on being the leading provider of primary health-care services in the communities and the entire spectrum of health-care consumers. ICCHC's vision is that all healthcare is available for all including the poor, working poor, uninsured and insured.
We are located at 806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560 (337) 365-4945.