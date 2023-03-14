Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center provides healthcare of all spectrums through their main site in New Iberia as well as their satellite clinics in Abbeville, St. Martinville, Merryville, Lafayette, Many and Leesville.

The organization is NCQA (National Committee for Quality Assurance) accredited at all the sites which serve their patients as a medical home of services. The clinics serve as patients' primary care doctors. The goal of the medical home is to keep the patient out of the emergency room or avoid unnecessary hospitalization through prevention as well as treatment.



