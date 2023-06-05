The United Way of Acadiana is absorbing responsibility over Iberia Parish.
Following the dissolution of Iberia United Way, United Way of Acadiana will add Iberia Parish to its expanding roster of parishes. The process should see completion by the end of June.
The process should be seamless, according to Kerry Templeton, board member for both United Ways' of Acadiana and Iberia. If you already donate in Iberia Parish, nothing will change but the source on your receipt.
The same is true for how and where your donations are used. Any money raised in Iberia Parish stays in Iberia Parish, and any agencies currently receiving funds won't lose support.
This plan, two years in the making, simply serves to expand Iberia Parish’s access to resources, according to Heather Blanchard, CEO of United Way of Acadiana. United Way of Acadiana already serves four other Parishes; Lafayette, Vermillion, St. Martin and Acadia. Now Iberia Parish may benefit from the United Way of Acadiana’s various programs.
Iberia Parish may see an increase in funding in less direct ways, according to Templeton.
"My expectation is that we’ll be able to get more funds. We haven't done as much grant writing locally because that takes a special resource set," Templeton explained. "Acadiana has dedicated people who write grants and they’re already writing them. So as they write grants for the other four parishes, they can include Iberia Parish."
The acquisition will open Iberia Parish up to new programs hosted by United Way of Acadiana. One upcoming program centered around education is called "Stuff the Bus" and offers teachers an opportunity to make up their deficit of supplies for free.
"We already have almost 10 different local businesses that will be donation sites for school supplies. Locally we’ll advertise that and hopefully people come bring supplies. Then in July, United Way pulls all those resources together and will provide a free ‘shopping’ experience for Iberia parish educators," Templeton said.
This is a legitimate need for local educators. According to research conducted by the National Education Association, teachers spent an average of $500 on supplementing school supplies before the pandemic. That number is estimated to be much higher, even up to $800 according to one analysis.
Another key aspect of the acquisition is the establishment of an Iberia Parish Advisory Board, according to Heather Blanchard, CEO of United Way of Acadiana. Several former members of Iberia United Way's board will hold seats on the advisory board. They may assist in planning and developing programs and events which benefit Iberia Parish agencies.
Another benefit from the acquisition, according to Templeton, is the United Way of Acadiana’s robust web platform, which offers access to a variety of resources. It will open Iberia Parish to new opportunities for connections between organizations and the community.
“One thing that we've never been able to do in Iberia parish is that we can build out a community calendar of events. Our agencies will be able to post volunteer needs and volunteer opportunities so that iberia residents who want to volunteer at local agencies will easily have a way of knowing what those opportunities are and participating,” Templeton said.
Despite whatever short term effects it might have, it allows the nonprofits of New Iberia to connect with Acadia, St. Martin and Vermillion Parishes. According to Micah Nicholas, director of Impact for United Way of Acadiana, it's a move that sows the seeds of support and teamwork across the region
"This can bridge the gap, we're all doing the same work, right," Nicholas said. Without pause, he continued, "We're all working hard together and if we can make connections to the left, to the right, to the parishes surrounding us, we will be stronger together."
Want to get involved with the Iberia Parish advisory board, or interested in getting involved with United Way of Acadiana, contact Heather Blanchard at heather.blanchard@unitedwayofacadiana.org.