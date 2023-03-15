Since the mid-eighties there has been a record of Iberia Parish voters electing to authorize the School Board to issue general obligation bonds for the purpose of financing capital improvement projects within the school district.

Through the years, the School Board has carried out plans that have established and maintained modern facilities that offer students high quality learning environments that are the envy of surrounding parishes.  In February of 2023, Superintendent Heath Hulin and his administration developed and presented a Capital Improvement Plan that was adopted by the School Board.  The projects proposed within the plan are designed to be accomplished pending the approval of a $62.5 million-dollar bond proposition being considered by Iberia Parish voters in an April 29 election.



Tags