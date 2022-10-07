Excerpts from The Covid diaries, soon to be a major Netflix movie starring Adam Sandler …
Sept. 13: My sister texts me that my dad and stepmother may have Covid. She is still recovering after a nasty bout.
“I’m not saying it ...fingers crossed,” I reply.
Knock on wood.
No. I have yet to contract Covid and don’t plan on it. I’m immune! I brag to myself.
Maybe it’s all the beer I drink?
Sept. 15: I have a roaring campfire going. My girlfriend and I are having drinks.
“Something doesn’t feel right,” I say to her. “I can feel it in my chest. Like I may be getting a cold or something.”
Probably nothing, I say to myself.
Sept. 16: It’s 1 in the morning, two hours after the fire and I wake up in bed freezing. I cannot get warm, despite having two dogs curled up next to me. Yes, I let my dogs sleep with me. What of it?
I lay there and realize that I can’t feel my legs. Well, I can feel them. They hurt. Badly. I stumble out of bed and shuffle down the hall to the bathroom.
I pop the thermometer into my mouth and look in the mirror. I do not look good. It reads 102.4! What?
I stumble out and head back to bed, putting on sweat pants and a heavy sweatshirt. I cannot get warm. I’m shivering. My kidneys hurt.
I sleep.
6:35 a.m.: My alarm goes off. I cannot get out of bed.
“JENNA!!” I yell for my daughter, who is getting ready for school.
She opens my door and looks at me.
“I’m sick. I think it’s Covid.”
“You’re so dramatic dad,” she says.
I make her stay home, just in case. She doesn’t mind at all.
It’s Friday. A three-day weekend!
I lay in bed moaning for the next three hours. My temperature fluctuates between 102 and 100. It feels like someone kicked me in the groin. Repeatedly. With steel toe boots. I can barely walk.
Yes, I’m dramatic.
I stumble to the kitchen table and weakly unfurl a rapid test kit.
Negative.
Huh? Maybe it’s the flu. Maybe I was poisoned!
The day drags. I take three hot showers and still can’t get warm. Or comfortable.
I drink a quart of Pedialyte and a bottle of Gatorade. I sleep. All day and into the night. Door Dash arrives for Jenna, a gift of McNuggets and fries from my girlfriend, so I don’t have to cook. I probably will keep her.
Sept. 17: I pop awake. It’s 8 a.m. and I feel ... Pretty good! My fever is nearly gone. I’m not shaking. My limbs and kidneys aren’t so sore.
I feel like ...Cleaning!!
And shopping and cooking, and by nightfall I was a horrid mess, hallucinating and feeling as if my soul had left my body.
Oh. I also tested positive for Covid, which left me deflated and fearful that I would die. Or, at the least, lose my taste and smell.
Sept. 18: I sleep.
Sept. 19: I sleep. Then watch football, minus the gumbo.
For the next three days, the fatigue worsened. I still felt like nesting and on occasion would gather enough energy to clean. I did laundry. Cooked a few meals.
Jenna tested negative and felt fine all week. I whined and complained, and wondered how long I could use Covid as an excuse for any poor behavior I might exhibit.
And today? It’s Friday and this took me all day to write. I still have brain mush and some fatigue and the doctor basically told me to “suck it up, buttercup” and ride it out, for however long.
Which is what I’m going to do.
Welcome to the club, Scott.
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com)