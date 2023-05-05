huval
Laura Huval's new music video has garnered praise locally from the Diocese of Lafayette. 

St. Martin Parish native and Grammy-nominated artist Laura Huval has released a new music video that she said holds a special place in her heart artistically and spiritually.

Huval, who describes herself as a Catholic artist, released her new music for the single “Isaiah 49.”







