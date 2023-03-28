The Teche area is important to me because I was born and raised here. It is the area that I am raising my kids in. I want it to be a great place to live and work. The people of this area are really what makes it unique and amazing. The people so welcoming and are always willing to help someone in need.
What Do You Do For Fun:
I enjoy spending time with my family. I also enjoy watching cooking videos and trying new recipes.
Any Hobbies:
I enjoy swimming in our pool and relaxing with a glass of wine and good movie or series.
Who Are Your Role Models:
I have many role models. My first two are my parents. My dad was a very hard working man who provided for his family and he is the reason I am who I am today. My mom was a stay-at-home mom who raised her kids and provided such a stable loving environment for us to grow up in. The two of them together showed me what real love is and how to really make a marriage
work even when it's hard. My role model in my adult life is my husband. He is so strong and loving. He makes me want to be a better person everyday. He is also so happy and never lets the small stuff bother him, I wish I could be more like him in this aspect.
What Are Some Of Your Future Plans Or Goals:
My future goal is to own some type of business in the geriatric healthcare industry. I believe I will retire as the administrator of Maison Teche, however, I want to help our elderly more. I am not sure what that looks like just yet, but
hopefully within the next five years those plans can start to come to life.
Is There Anything Else You Would Like To Say:
In college, and shortly after, I really had no clue that I would end up working in a nursing home much less running one. When I first started in this industry, I absolutely fell in love with it. There is so much negative stigma around what we do and I am constantly working to change that. I feel like I am successful at what I do only because of the amazing team and support system I have surrounding me. They always have my back and go along with any new and exciting project I give them.