Why is the Teche area important to you?
The Teche area is home, family, and a community that I cherish and hope to build upon to give the next generation the same or better opportunities in education and extra-curricular activities that I had here.
What do you do for fun?
Most of my fun revolves around spending time with family and friends or participating in the many great recreational events held here in Iberia Parish.
Any hobbies?
My biggest — and most time consuming — hobby definitely has to be coaching soccer. I’ve coached at two, and soon to be three, Teche area high schools and love the opportunity to help mold the young men of our area to become better leaders and citizens. As well as do my best to provide them with high quality coaching in the sport to compete with the best from around the region and state.
Who are your role models?
On a personal level, my parents and close family/family friends have all played a pivotal role in my life. On a professional level, I’ve been blessed to learn from two great local business owners in Tom Buillard and Kirk Robicheaux, as well as Mike Tarantino with community involvement. On the coaching side, I owe all of my soccer knowledge and leadership savvy to Brandon Francis and his former staff at Catholic High, as well as my mentors in my time on the LSU Rowing Team.
What are some of your future plans or goals?
My future goals are not too specific, but all revolve around educating my peers and the next generation on how great the community and opportunities are here in the Teche area. How nothing good comes easy and it takes work from our peers to create the community that we want our children and grandchildren to live in.
