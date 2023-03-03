At this early stage in the governor’s race, the four announced Republican gubernatorial candidates are hitting on similar campaign messages, though offering few specifics about what they would do as governor to solve the state’s problems.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, Attorney General Jeff Landry, state Rep. Richard Nelson and Treasurer John Schroder appeared at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s governor candidates forum Thursday. Independent candidate Hunter Lundy, who has more campaign cash than either Hewitt or Nelson, was excluded from the event.



