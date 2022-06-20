Eggs & Issues -Thursday, July 14 7 - 9 a.m. – Magnolia Square
Legislative wrap-up of this year’s session form our local delegation of State Representatives and State Senators. Opportunity to ask questions as well during this networking breakfast meeting. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at www.iberiachamber.org.
2022 GICC Annual Banquet -- Thursday, July 28, 6 - 9 p.m.
The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet is the largest business meeting and networking event in Iberia Parish. It serves as our annual meeting for all Chamber Members and community members.
In 2021, the Annual Banquet returned to Iberia Parish thanks to the reopening of Bayou Oaks Ballroom, where the event will be hosted again in 2022. Mark your calendar for the Annual Banquet on Thursday, July 28, beginning at 6 p.m.
The event features over a dozen tastings of restaurants around our community, keynote speaker Verge Ausberry, Jr., and award presentations.
Since 1947 the Chamber has recognized individuals in Iberia Parish who are making a positive impact through the Outstanding Civic Service Award.
Additionally, two businesses are each recognized with one of two Business Impact Awards which are given to a business that has recently developed, expanded or diversified.
The purpose of the Business Impact Awards is to recognize and promote our community's culture of innovation, entrepreneurialism, resiliency, and to celebrate business success in our community.
Tickets will be made available through the Chamber’s website, iberiachamber.org. Make sure you are following @iberiachamber on Facebook or check the Chamber’s web site for updates on the Annual Banquet.
32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff - Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 - 9
The World Championship Gumbo Cookoff is a free two-day event that takes place every second weekend in October, in New Iberia, Louisiana.
Also known as the "Superbowl of Gumbo," every year dozens of cooking teams and thousands of enthusiasts take over Bouligny Plaza to see who will take home trophies for each category, and earn ultimate bragging rights.
More than 30 years ago, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce set out on a history-changing journey to generate revenue for the chamber, but also celebrate something that we do better than anyone else ... cook a wicked gumbo!
With less than a dozen chefs serving gumbo off their truck beds in 1989, the
event quickly turned into a serious one, with more and more participants joining the competition every year to show off their culinary skills.
Today the event boasts around 80 teams as well as around 100
gumbos to try, 30,000 visitors and free live music all weekend!
Categories include Amateur chicken and sausage, Amateur seafood, Amateur Mélange, Professional seafood and Professional non-seafood.
See who takes home the world titles this Oct. 8 - 9. Check
iberiachamber.org/gumbocookoff for more information.
Very Berry Christmas Quest - Saturday, Dec. 10
Every year, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce hosts the ultimate holiday adventure, the Very Berry Christmas Quest!
On Dec. 10, hundreds of participants will make their way around town to
complete fun activities at participating businesses and organizations. Every family that completes their quest and turns in their activity card will be entered for a chance to win some great prizes just in time for the holidays.
However, not everything is for your young elves. These grand prizes are for the adults! The event is not only an exciting, family-friendly and affordable activity, but the Quest is also a free promotional opportunity for local businesses and organizations who participate.
Find more information at iberiachamber.org/veryberry.
For other events happening in Iberia Parish, check iberiatravel.com.