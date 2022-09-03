band

The Iberia Community Band is once again becoming active in the community and is looking for new members. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Iberia Community Band were forced to shut down when the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that normalcy is returning to the Teche Area band members are excited to once again start from the ground up.

President of the Iberia Community Band Martha Bryant said the group of about 20 members or so are working to reestablish themselves in the community, and for the first time since the pandemic the group will be rehearsing at Westgate High School starting in mid-September.



