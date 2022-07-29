The Evangeline Oak tree has gone through some hard times in the past few years, but with the help of the St. Martinville Garden Club the historic tree is now flourishing.
The garden club has been in St. Martinville since 1958, and several years ago adopted St. Martinville’s Historic District as part of its gardening responsibilities.
“We work extremely hard to maintain that boulevard,” Mary Desormeaux with the garden club said. “Every spring, sumer, winter and fall we pull weeds at 6 a.m.”
Desormeaux said the Evangeline Oak, which is nestled in the center of the Historic District, was adopted by the club four years ago.
When it was adopted, Desormeaux said the club noticed the tree was being strangled by vines that were embedded into the trunk of the historic tree.
After several experts and trips to the St. Martinville City Couincil, Desormeaux said work to get the fig vine removed began and was completed in a few months.
“After that we had to worry about rehabbing and how she would handle the stress,” Desoremeaux said. “She did extremely well.”
More recently, Desormeaux said the club has recently gotten permission to go ahead with fencing the Evangeline tree, which would not only make the tree more safe but provide a clearer way for tourists to recognize it.
“I go there on weekends and people visit and ask me where the tree is, and I have to tell them they’re looking at it,” Desormeaux said.
Fencing will also be set around Evangeline’s nearby daughter tree. Woodmen of the World has helped with funding for the project and Desormeaux said hte fence is being specially designed for Evangeline.
In the near future, the club is helping coordinate Walk With Evangeline events that will give history on the tree, and Desormeaux said she expects the fencing to be completed around September.
In addition to Evangline, the club has replaced many of the planters located in downtown St. Martinville that were getting older. Desormeaux estimated that the group has spent close to $11,000 on the Evangline tree.
“It’s going to be beautiful when we’re done,” she said.