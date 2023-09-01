Football: Never miss a game Sep 1, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ragin CajunsSep 2 vs Northwestern StateSep 9 @ Old DominionSep 16 @ UABSep 23 vs BuffaloSep 30 @ MinnesotaOct 7 vs Texas StateOct 21 @ Cajun FieldOct 28 vs South AlabamaNov 4 @ Arkansas StateNov 9 vs Southern MississippiNov 18 @ TroyNov 25 vs ULMLSUSep 3 vs Florida StateSep 9 vs Grambling StateSep 16 @ Mississippi StateSep 23 vs ArkansasSep 30 @ Ole MissOct 7@ MissouriOct 14 vs AuburnOct 21 vs ArmyNov 4 @ AlabamaNov 11 vs FloridaNov 18 vs Georgia StateNov 25 vs ATMSaintsSep 10 vs Tennessee TitansSep 18 @ Carolina PanthersSep 24 @ Green Bay PackersOct 1 vs Tampa Bay BuccaneersOct 8 @ New England PatriotsOct 15 @ Houston TexansOct 19 vs Jacksonville JaguarsOct 29 @ Indianapolis ColtsNov 5 vs Chicago BearsNov 12 @ Minnesota VikingsNov 26 @ Atlanta FalconsDec 3 vs Detroit LionsDec 10 vs Carolina PanthersDec 17 vs New York JetsDec 21 @ Los Angeles RamsDec 31 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags American Football Sports See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 2, 2023 26 min ago Most Popular Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week, Presented by HMGD Jeanerette to hold first French bread festival What a ‘wacky’ way to finish 2023 as Theriot, Savoy catch 1 to be No.1 The 16 marriage licenses from the Iberia Parish Clerk fo the Courts office Ricky Gonsoulin announces withdrawal from Parish Presidents race OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Baquet, others looking forward to CHS Fishing’s 3rd year in LHSBN Public help sought in locating Iberia Parish woman A birthday like no other: Hebert celebrates 68th on stage at Cajun Muscle ‘We’re going to have a piece of our parish missing:' Local church members reflect on impact of two special figures TWO VIDEOS: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in New Iberia with injuries