In recent years, global warming zealots have sought to ban gasoline-powered cars, gasoline-powered lawn tools, and a whole host of practical, fossil-fuel-dependent products Americans have come to rely on to make their lives better. Now, the climate change brigade has set its sights on gas stoves. Believe it or not, President Joe Biden’s consumer watchdog bureau is threatening to haul away your gas stove by next Christmas.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website focuses on the 152,000 toy injuries in 2021 and the 2,400 deaths resulting from home fires. But rather than use a pre-holiday online forum to talk about dangerous toys, or sparky space heaters, the CPSC chose to warn people about the dangers of climate change and fossil fuels, starting with your gas stove.



