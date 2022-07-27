New Iberia cinephiles will have a chance to sample a diverse array of films this week as the Iberia Film Festival takes place from Thursday to Saturday.
Organizer of the festival Mark Boyance said there is a lot to look forward to this year, including short films from local artists Paul Schexnayder and James Edmunds and even a special short film about the New Iberia Boys and Girls Clubs.
To purchase tickets for the event or to look at the full slate of films being screened for the festival, go to www.iberiafilmfestival.com.
Can you give a summary of how the Iberia Film Festival got started?
I'm an amateur filmmaker and used to submit my films into film festivals and would have to travel out of state to see my films on the big screen.
Then I discovered there's other filmmakers in our area and decided to start a film festival to showcase our local filmmakers. About six years ago, I got Jason Bayard to give me a hand with getting the film festival started. We decided to do it as a fundraiser for IPAL.
It's always a good feeling to have your short film shown on a big screen and being able to watch it with family and friends.
What differentiates the festival from other festivals that occurs throughout the year?
Lots of film festivals are trying to look for the next big blockbuster film. Not us. We showcase the great amateur short films that might not make it to Tribeca or Sundance.
We screen our local films and let them compete with films from all over the world. We have films that were submitted and accepted to film festivals from as far away as South Korea.
What are you excited for people to see this year?
I'm excited about our opening night. We will screen short films from New Iberia natives Paul Schexnayder and James Edmunds.
Paul has created some wonderful animation short films and James Edmunds has won many awards for his short films.
Also, on Friday night we have the world premiere of Beyond the Tomb. It was filmed last year in New Iberia.
I would like everyone to know most of our filmmakers will be in attendance. There's a lot of audience participation. After each film, there will be Q&A with the filmmaker. It's always fun to hear how a film was created and the meaning behind the film.
Anything else you'd like to add?
This year the kids at the Boys and Girls Club of New Iberia, created a short 1 minute and 30 seconds film about a day at the Boys and Girls Clubs.
It was done by 4 kids ages between 13-15 years old that attended the Boys and Girls club this summer. We will show this film on opening night and again on Saturday.