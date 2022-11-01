Touchdown Tigers popcorn peanut treat The Popcorn Board Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Popcorn Board Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ingredients4 quarts popped popcorn1 cup unsalted cocktail peanuts1 cup seedless raisins1 cup honey1/2 cup water1 tablespoon lemon juiceDirectionsIn a large buttered bowl, combine popcorn, peanuts and raisins.Keep warm.Combine honey, water and lemon juice in a saucepan.Bring to a boil; cook and stir over medium heat until mixture reaches 250 degrees, or hard ball stage on a candy thermometer.Pour over popcorn; toss to mix thoroughly.Turn onto a buttered jelly roll pan or large baking pan.Bake in a preheated 300 degree Fahrenheit oven for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Peanut Food Gastronomy Lemon Juice Raisin Pan Seedless Raisin Honey Ingredient Most Popular Construction for marina to begin soon LHSAA’s Fall All-Academic Composite Teams announced SLCC first plumbing course graduates take first steps to new career Delcambre battling strong opponents, LHSAA on the road to playoffs Cat Fight: Tigers' get the better of rival Panthers in district play IPSO seeks assistance locating missing Iberia Parish man Westgate’s Guidry honored as Louisiana's top coach For two families, a Southern education meant everything; Then came tragedy. Richard's State of the Parish explains projects and vision 'We're ready to go': St. Martinville eyeing district title, playoff run