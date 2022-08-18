Taylor Louviere serves as one of our two managers in our Circulation Department. Like most team members at The Daily Iberian, no day is the same for Taylor. From delivery to customer assistance to managing our team of delivery drivvers, Taylor has no problem staying busy. A southern Louisiana native, Taylor enjoys quality seafood so we trust in her choice of catfish recipes ... this time it's Catfish La Fitte.
INGREDIENTS
4 U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish fillets
2 eggs
1 cup milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Vegetable oil for frying
12 shrimp, shelled and deveined
1/2 teaspoon garlic, chopped
1/2 inch strips of ham
1 tablespoon dry vermouth
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon green onions, chopped
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Salt and cayenne pepper to taste
Parsley sprigs and lemon wedges to garnish
DIRECTIONS
Beat eggs and milk in a shallow dish. Mix flour, salt and cayenne pepper in another shallow dish. Dredge catfish fillets in flour mixture, then in egg mixture and again in flour. Set aside. Heat oil in a deep fryer or a large, deep skillet to 360° F. Fry fillets, two at a time, for two to three minutes on each side, or until golden brown and fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Place on paper towels to drain. Prepare the sauce. Heat one tablespoon of the melted butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp and sauté until light pink on both sides; do not overcook. Stir in garlic, ham strips and vermouth.
Mix in cream, half of the green onions, lemon juice, salt and cayenne pepper; cook for one to two minutes to reduce cream. Remove from the heat, and whisk in remaining two tablespoons of melted butter.
Place a catfish fillet on each serving plate, and top with three shrimp pieces. Arrange ham strips on top. Spoon sauce onto catfish, and sprinkle with remaining green onions.
Garnish with lemon wedges and parsley sprigs and serve.