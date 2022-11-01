Sweet Bayou Bengal Chili & Peanut Popcorn The Popcorn Board Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Popcorn Board Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ingredients5 cups popped popcorn1/2 cup honey roasted peanuts or peanuts1/4 cup peanut butter1 tablespoon butter1 teaspoon honey1 teaspoon brown sugar1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (or to taste)1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (or to taste)DirectionsPreheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.Place popcorn in a large bowl. Scatter peanuts over top; set aside.Stir together peanut butter, butter, honey, brown sugar, and hot sauce in a small, microwave safe bowl.Heat in microwave about 30 seconds. Stir to blend.Drizzle the peanut butter sauce over the popcorn. With a large spoon, stir popcorn until evenly coated. Spread mixture onto a rimmed baking sheet and bake 15 minutes or until lightly browned.Allow popcorn to cool and serve immediately Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Peanut Butter Peanut Gastronomy Food Catering Honey Butter Brown Sugar Teaspoon Hot Sauce Most Popular Construction for marina to begin soon LHSAA’s Fall All-Academic Composite Teams announced SLCC first plumbing course graduates take first steps to new career Delcambre battling strong opponents, LHSAA on the road to playoffs Cat Fight: Tigers' get the better of rival Panthers in district play IPSO seeks assistance locating missing Iberia Parish man Westgate’s Guidry honored as Louisiana's top coach For two families, a Southern education meant everything; Then came tragedy. Richard's State of the Parish explains projects and vision 'We're ready to go': St. Martinville eyeing district title, playoff run