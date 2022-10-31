Squash sauce: the autumn pasta sauce alternative Oct 31, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Pasta sauce does not have to be all tomato or alfredo. Squash is a unique way to go. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Searching for that pasta sauce alternative for the end of the year? How about fixing up a sage butternut squash sauce for pasta!Ingredients* 1 medium butternut squash.* 3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for oiling the squash.* 5 cloves garlic, minced.* 1 cup white wine.* 1 tablespoon minced fresh sage leaves, plus additional whole leaves for frying, salt and pepper to taste, and cooked pasta and grated Parmesan cheese for serving.Directions* Preheat vour oven to 325* Cut the squash in half lengthwise.* Scoop out the seeds and discard them.* Oil the cut sides of the squash and place them cut side down on a sheet pan.* Bake until tender, about one hour.* Remove the baked squash from the oven and scoop out the pulp with a spoon.* Heat a skillet with the three tablespoons olive oil.* Add the squash pulp and the garlic and stir using dribbles of the wine to loosen the sauce.* Cook 20 minutes, watching carefully because the sauce has a tendency to stick to the pan.* Add the sage and salt and pepper.* If desired, heat a little olive oil in a small skillet and quickly fry a handful of whole sage leaves.* Toss the sauce with hot pasta and garnish with the fried sage leaves.* Pass the grated cheese at the table.Recipe courtesy of the National Food and Beverage Association Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sauce Sage Squash Gastronomy Food Pasta Sauce Olive Oil Pepper Pulp Most Popular Construction for marina to begin soon LHSAA’s Fall All-Academic Composite Teams announced Delcambre battling strong opponents, LHSAA on the road to playoffs Cat Fight: Tigers' get the better of rival Panthers in district play Westgate’s Guidry honored as Louisiana's top coach 'We're ready to go': St. Martinville eyeing district title, playoff run Sensley excited to begin basketball season with a roster full of talent Postseason shakeup: LHSAA’s changes to prep football playoffs Mississippi hunter has highs, lows after hitting 14-pointer that runs away but is found BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS - OCTOBER 30, 2022