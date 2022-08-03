August is Catfish Month and staffers of The Daily Iberian are sharing their choices for the best catfish recipes provided by The Catfish Institute. Publisher Michael Messerly's choice is Greek Catfish in Hummus.
(Editor's Note: Daily Iberian Publisher Michael Messerly picks his favorite dish and explains why)
As an avid traveler, I tend to shy away from tourist traps and gravitate towards discoveries found off the beaten path. A great way to experience a new place is to enjoy its local cuisine. When I found this recipe on Greek Catfish with Hummus, I thought what a great mix of traditional catfish with splashes of the Middle East and Greece. This would inspire me to visit both.
This is from the Catfish Institute:
Main Dish:
4 U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish fillets
Olive oil
Greek Seasoning:
2 tablespoons dried oregano
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 tablespoon dried dill
1 tablespoon dried parsley
1 tablespoon dried rosemary
1 tablespoon dried onion
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon lemon pepper
2 teaspoons dried marjoram
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Hummus:
1 (15.5-ounce) can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
1/3 cup tahini
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 garlic cloves
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons water (for blending)
Paprika
Directions:
Preheat the grill to high heat. Mix the seasoning ingredients together in a bowl, and stir well. Drizzle the fillets with olive oil and then sprinkle with the Greek seasoning on both sides. Place the catfish on the grill skin side up, and cook for three to four minutes. Carefully flip the fillets and continue to grill for three more minutes or until nicely browned and cooked through. Remove from the grill, and let cool slightly. In a small food processor, Combine the beans and next six ingredients, and blend the hummus until smooth (add more water if necessary). Place in a bowl, drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil, and sprinkle with paprika. Spoon some of the hummus onto a plate and serve the catfish on top.