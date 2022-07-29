073122-garden-watermelonlsu
Bryce and Christopher Naquin show off their sweet and juicy Washington Parish watermelons at their produce stand just north of Zachary on La. Highway 19.

 Photo by Johnny Morgan/LSU AgCenter

Who can resist the taste of a cold, sweet Washington Parish watermelon? Not many it seems by the briskness of sales over the past month or so.

Watermelon sales tend to reach their zenith coming into the Fourth of July holiday each year. For two young produce salesmen in Zachary, the sales are slower now, but they still stick with it.



