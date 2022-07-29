Purchase Access

Grapes are one of the oldest and most extensively cultivated food crops in the world. The earliest archaeological evidence of the domesticated grape comes from an area between the Black Sea and Iran. Cultivated varieties were spread by humans through southern Greece to the Mediterranean region and on to Europe and the Americas.

Grapes are typically consumed as fresh fruit, dried as raisins and as wine. Every year, 7.2 trillion gallons of wine are produced worldwide, and 800,000 tons of raisins are produced using 3.2 million tons of grapes. Fresh grapes account for less than 12 percent of the world’s total grape production.



