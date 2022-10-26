Opportunities abound for giving back to society while strengthening our communities and its people.
In addition to improving the lives of others, another benefit of being involved in these endeavors is in the friendships and camaraderie found in working with other dedicated individuals.
Such was the case when working alongside of Cassandra Watson, a fellow volunteer with the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. I learned of her background as a retired telephone operator as she was employed by several different AT&T operating companies in various states for 27 years. As a long-time member of the Louisiana Chapter 24 of the Telephone Pioneers of America, she has actively participated in many of their philanthropic activities.
The history of their national organization dates back to a meeting held in 1911 in Boston, Massachusetts. At this meeting there were 244 founding members, including Alexander Graham Bell, credited with the invention of the telephone, and co-founder of the American Telephone and Telegraph Company, now known as AT&T.
The goal of the Telephone Pioneers of America was to uphold the ideals and traditions of the industry, and to develop friendships that would result from the teamwork of the employees. Community service was adopted as part of the Pioneers mission.
On a recent Thursday, Denise Thornhill of Lafayette, an officer in the Louisiana Chapter 24, visited the Center to learn of its workings for future donations. As Cassandra and my conversations often turn to a common love, that of cooking, they told me of their very profitable fundraiser, the Pots and Pans and Pioneers cookbooks which serve to support their activities.
From the early 1970’s to the mid 1980’s, the Councils of Louisiana Chapter #24 Telephone pioneers of America published five different volumes of Pots, Pans and Pioneers.
These cookbooks, filled with recipes from employees and their families from around the state, became cookbook bibles in the kitchens of many homemakers. They contained favorite home recipes of the times, and just as homemade bread was baked in many kitchens during the COVID-19 quarantine, comfort foods such as Coke salad, Watergate salad, Hamburger Helper, cheese straws and dump cake became the new comfort foods for a nation recovering from the Vietnam war, the oil embargo and turbulent political times.
It is interesting to note that today many are again turning to these same types of comfort foods.
Psychologists have theorized that those dishes, high in fat or sugar and processed rapidly giving immediate stress relief to the body, are also much-loved for the same sentiments of security and wellbeing experienced as a child.
Filled with many such comforting recipes, these cookbooks have provided for monetary donations to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, as well as donations of uniforms and school supplies. A local New Iberia school was also the recipient of classroom supplies for its teachers, and plans are being made for gift bags for clients of the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center for Christmas.
Just as comfort foods, and times spent sharing these dishes with others provides a sense of contentment and security, a spirit of service and volunteerism can reap the same benefits, and the work of the Louisiana Chapter 24 of the Pioneers of America provides a generous serving of both. For more information on this organization, or to purchase a cookbook, email Denise Thornhill at Thornhilld85@gmail.com.
The following recipe is a favorite one of Casandra Watson, similar to a Broccoli Rice Casserole in the second volume, and modified according to her favorite seasonings.
Cassandra’s Broccoli Rice Casserole
Ingredients:
2 pkgs. Chopped frozen broccoli, or 1 bunch fresh broccoli, flowerets chopped into small pieces
1 stick margarine or butter
1 cup cooked rice
1 tsp. of Cajun-Creole seasoning of choice
1 can Cream of Chicken soup
1 onion, chopped
½ cup celery, chopped
1 small jar Cheez Whiz
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Sauté onion and celery in margarine or butter until soft. Set aside. Heat soup and Cheez Whiz together till creamy. Add rice and broccoli to onion mixture. Add soup and Cheez Whiz mixture. Pour into lightly greased casserole dish. May sprinkle top with Cajun seasoning for color.
Bake in 350-degree oven for 25 minutes.