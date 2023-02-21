Soup can be a delicious meal for lunch or dinner or even make for a comforting snack. The versatility of soup undoubtedly contributes to its appeal. Just about any ingredient can go into a soup to yield the ideal result.
The benefits of soup do not end with flavor alone. A bowl of soup can be filling, helping to corral hunger and reduce overeating. Plenty of studies also link soup to increased wellness and recovery from respiratory illnesses. Soup also is a perfect comfort food on a cold day. It warms from the inside out, helping to chase away chills from damp or frosty conditions.
Mushrooms can be the star of soups, adding earthy notes to the broth. Enjoy this creamy recipe for "Easy Mushroom Soup" courtesy of the Mushroom Council.
Easy Mushroom Soup
Yield: 3-4
3 tablespoons
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 shallot, finely chopped
4 ounces crimini mushrooms, chopped
4 ounces white button mushrooms, chopped
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 cups chicken stock
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, or to taste
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste
Sliced sautéed mushrooms for garnish, optional
Chopped parsley for garnish, optional
1. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large pot such as a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and shallot, cook for 1 minute, until they begin to soften. Add the mushrooms and cook for about 3 minutes, until tender and browned. Transfer all the contents of the pot to a bowl.
2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter to the pot. Once melted, sprinkle in the flour and whisk it quickly into a paste. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the stock a little at a time, whisking out the clumps between each addition.
3. Increase the heat back to medium-high and allow the soup to simmer well for 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms back to the pot and continue to cook for 2 minutes more. The stock will thicken slightly to be somewhat creamy.
4. Let cook for 3 to 4 minutes, then ladle into bowls. Garnish with mushrooms and parsley, if desired.