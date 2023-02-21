mushrooms
Metro Creative Services

Soup can be a delicious meal for lunch or dinner or even make for a comforting snack. The versatility of soup undoubtedly contributes to its appeal. Just about any ingredient can go into a soup to yield the ideal result.

The benefits of soup do not end with flavor alone. A bowl of soup can be filling, helping to corral hunger and reduce overeating. Plenty of studies also link soup to increased wellness and recovery from respiratory illnesses. Soup also is a perfect comfort food on a cold day. It warms from the inside out, helping to chase away chills from damp or frosty conditions.