Catfish and Crawfish Toast
The Daily Iberian's Classifieds Supervisor Delores Houston's catfish recipe choice is Catfish & Crawfish Toast.

Classifieds Supervisor Delores Houston, for many people, is the voice of The Daily Iberian. If you are not calling someone here directly, your call is going to go through Delores. Besides classifieds, Delores greets people as they come into our building, paginates some of our pages and in her own way keeps many of us in line. Our guess is this is Delores' answer to bourgeois avocado toast, a good ol' southern Louisiana Catfish & Crawfish Toast.

Ingredients



Tags