Classifieds Supervisor Delores Houston, for many people, is the voice of The Daily Iberian. If you are not calling someone here directly, your call is going to go through Delores. Besides classifieds, Delores greets people as they come into our building, paginates some of our pages and in her own way keeps many of us in line. Our guess is this is Delores' answer to bourgeois avocado toast, a good ol' southern Louisiana Catfish & Crawfish Toast.
Ingredients
Four U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish fillets, seasoned, cooked and flaked
One cup crawfish tails
A 3/4 cup mayonnaise
One clove minced garlic
A 1/4 cup green onions
One & 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
One teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
One tablespoon kosher salt
A 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Two small loaves of French bread, cut in half lengthwise
A 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Green onions for garnish
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix the first nine ingredients together in a bowl. Place the bread on a sheet tray, and spoon the mixture onto the slices of French bread. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and top with cheddar cheese. Continue to cook for five minutes or until golden brown. Let cool slightly before slicing into individual portions. Garnish with sliced green