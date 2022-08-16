In an office of story tellers, no one tops The Daily Iberian sales representative Delilah Allen. For kicks, our Publisher, Michael Messerly, like for the staff to share fun facts about themselves during employee events. It is always entertaining and interesting, but no one can ever top Delilah. Fun Fact: Delilah is probably the quietest person on the staff so you can imagine our surprise at some of the fun facts and stories she shares. Today, Delilah shares her favorite catfish recipe, oven baked blackened catfish over savory cheese grits.
INGREDIENTS
1 pound U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish Fillets
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Savory Cheese Grits
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup water
1/2 cup half-and-half
3/4 cup quick grits
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon paprika
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese
Bring chicken broth, water and half-and-half to a boil over medium-high heat. Gradually whisk in grits. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover. Cook five to seven minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Add remaining ingredients, stirring until well blended. Remove from heat. Allow to cool slightly.
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 375° F.
Create a spice rub by combining paprika, salt, onion powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, thyme, oregano and garlic powder. Line a sheet pan with foil and lightly brush with olive oil. Pat fillets dry. Brush with olive oil. Rub both sides of fillets with spice rub. Place serving side up on oiled pan and bake 15 to 20 minutes or until nicely browned. Serve with Savory Cheese Grits.