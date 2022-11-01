Death Valley Super Spicy Popcorn Snack The Popcorn Board Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Popcorn Board Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ingredients8 cups air-popped popcornButter-flavored cooking spray1 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepperDirectionsCombine mustard, Italian seasoning, black pepper, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl; mix well.Spray popcorn lightly with butter-flavored cooking spray; immediately sprinkle with seasonings and toss to coat and mix.If desired, place popcorn and seasonings in zip-style bag and shake to coat. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cayenne Pepper Teaspoon Gastronomy Food Seasoning Popcorn Black Pepper Mustard Cooking Most Popular Construction for marina to begin soon LHSAA’s Fall All-Academic Composite Teams announced SLCC first plumbing course graduates take first steps to new career Delcambre battling strong opponents, LHSAA on the road to playoffs Cat Fight: Tigers' get the better of rival Panthers in district play IPSO seeks assistance locating missing Iberia Parish man Westgate’s Guidry honored as Louisiana's top coach For two families, a Southern education meant everything; Then came tragedy. Richard's State of the Parish explains projects and vision 'We're ready to go': St. Martinville eyeing district title, playoff run