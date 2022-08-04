August is Catfish Month and staffers of The Daily Iberian are sharing their choices for the best catfish recipes provided by The Catfish Institute. Account Executive Cae'ly Romero's choice is Blackened Catfish and Savory Cheese Grits.
(Editor's Note: Daily Iberian Account Executive Cae'ly Romero picks her favorite dish and explains why)
My love for catfish is in my veins. As a New Iberia native, I've had it fried, baked, blackened, grilled, etc. I'd have to say, this Oven-baked Blackened Catfish & Cheese Grits combines fond memories of shrimp & grits and brings it to the next level. If you are not salivating after looking at a plate of this, you have not had true Cajun cooking.
This recipe is from the Catfish Institute:
Ingredients:
1 pound U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish Fillets
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Savory Cheese Grits
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup water
1/2 cup half-and-half
3/4 cup quick grits
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon salt
1⁄8 teaspoon paprika
1⁄8 teaspoon garlic powder
1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese
Bring chicken broth, water and half-and-half to a boil over medium-high heat. Gradually whisk in grits. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover. Cook five to seven minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Add remaining ingredients, stirring until well blended. Remove from heat. Allow to cool slightly.
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375
Create a spice rub by combining paprika, salt, onion powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, thyme, oregano and garlic powder. Line a sheet pan with foil and lightly brush with olive oil. Pat fillets dry. Brush with olive oil. Rub both sides of fillets with spice rub. Place serving side up on oiled pan and bake 15 to 20 minutes or until nicely browned.