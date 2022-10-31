1 pound U.S. farm-raised Catfish, cut into two inch piece nuggets.
3/4 cup seasoned fish fry coating
Non-stick cooking spray
4 lemon wedges
1 cup of french fries
1 cup coleslaw
1 cup of salt & vinegar chips
4 slices of toasted garlic bread
1 ramkin of cocktail sauce
1 ramkin of tartar sauce
1 ramkin of hot sauce
DIRECTIONS
Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees. Rinse and dry the catfish with a paper towel before coating. Add the seasoned breading to a shallow bowl and then dip each piece of fish until coated completely. Spread out nuggets on a baking
sheet and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Place nuggets in an even layer in the air fryer basket, sprayed side down.
Air fry for eight minutes. Flip nuggets over and cook for four minutes. Position catfish nuggets and all other ingredients on the board. Enjoy!
Recipe courtesy of U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish partner, Erica Key @eatingwitherica.
Popcorn Catfish With Awesome Sauce
4 U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish fillets (1 pound), cut into bite-size pieces
Vegetable oil for frying
1/2 cup dill pickle juice
2 cups flour
4 teaspoons onion powder
4 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons pepper
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
Awesome Sauce:
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
DIRECTIONS
Heat oil in a deep fryer to 350 degrees. Place pickle juice and catfish in a bowl. Toss to coat; then let marinate for 20 minutes. In another bowl, Combine flour, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. In separate bowl, Whisk the egg and milk together. Dredge the catfish pieces in the egg, then the flour mixture. Deep-fry the catfish for five minutes or until golden brown. Drain any excess oil on paper towel. Mix all sauce ingredients and Serve catfish with dipping sauce.