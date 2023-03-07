I've been living with cardiomyopathy and congestive heart failure since first diagnosed in the fall of 2015 with an ejection fraction of less than 15.
Anything less than 30 is considered “life threatening” and at that point, I could have checked out of the hospital under hospice care and gone home to make my final arrangements. But, through lots of hard work, compliance (diet/exercise, etc.), the right meds, and a good cardiologist, I was able to rehabilitate my heart to an EF considered "normal" for my age at the time.
I walked many 5k's, a couple of 10k's and even a 15k in the process. I was indeed living my best life.
However, in the fall of 2019 before the COVID lockdown, my local cardiologist (whom I loved!) retired and the series of events that followed was NOT good.
I soon ran out of meds and with the pandemic now in full swing and out of fear — I became agoraphobic, refused to even try to find a new doctor, much less go in for treatment!
What's worse, I stopped eating right AND sat on my butt (almost literally) in front of the computer and TV for over two solid years. (And sadly, gained back about 90 of the 122 pounds I'd lost in my earlier recovery!) All the while my intellect KNEW what I was doing to my body, but my mental health was so out of whack, I just couldn't wrap my head around actually DOING the right thing — that is until I found myself back in the ER on Valentine’s Day 2022 year with an EF of less than 15 AGAIN.
So, now, at nearly 73, I've been “reinventing" myself AGAIN, heart/mind/body, and soul. I battle the “Five S’s” – Salt, Sugar, Stress, Social Anxiety and 'Sittin’ on my Butt' with a program of “Three More S’s” – keeping it Safe (no fad diets); Simple (anything in moderation) and Sustainable (knowing that living with heart disease, like most chronic illnesses, requires a lifetime commitment to control as there is no cure.)
I practice being informed (get educated, ask questions, listen to your body); engaged (adapt to your limitations, find the fun in your program and like-minded people), and involved (know your treatment options and stay involved in your healthcare.)
My EF has improved and I'm confident that my heart function is improving every day now that I'm on a solid cardio rehab exercise program. I’ve been successfully living a LoSo Lifestyle and have already lost nearly 60 pounds. I feel GREAT and believe that a POSITIVE mental attitude has been the BEST medicine.
But I'm one of the lucky ones ... education and compliance has been my saving grace. Much of my education has been via American Heart Association online resources. My prognosis is good as long as I stay on this lifestyle course. But, so many others are not as lucky. They need life-saving surgeries (my heart disease is inoperable, except for a heart transplant!) or devices to heal their hearts.
I’m a stanch advocate for the American Heart Association. The research funded by the American Heart Association has made so many advances, many almost taken for granted today, in the treatment of heart disease and stroke that save lives daily. And that research and access to resources MUST continue.
Yes, the American Heart Association considers me a survivor,
but I’m much than that: I'm a THRIVER!
“I Can’t Believe This is LoSo” Burger
Preparing a flavorful, low sodium entrée can definitely be a challenge! But in LoSoLA, we have many readily available Cajun/Creole seasoning products that help address this culinary conundrum!
After months of testing, finally … a tasty infused burger which combines a flavorful mix of traditional Cajun/Creole aromatic veggies, spices, and herbs that will surprise your taste buds without wrecking your sodium numbers!
This dish is EASY & cooks quickly in the microwave, but is not a quick prep dish due to the rehydration and resting times needed to infuse these wonderful flavors!
TIP: I prep a double recipe, then par-cook/freeze patties for quick serve later.
INGREDIENTS: (Three most important things about cooking LoSo — measure, measure, measure!)
2 Tbsp. – Quaker Steel Cut Oats – dry
3 Tbsp. – C’est Tout Dried Trinity w/garlic
1 tsp. – Cajun 180 “La Cajun Gold” No Salt Seasoning
½ tsp. – dry dill weed/seed— more if you love dill pickles (but not the salt!) However, don’t leave this small amount out till you try it
½ tsp. – garlic powder (CAUTION: not garlic salt!)
1 large – egg
2 Tbsp. – Colgin Authentic Liquid Smoke brand (hickory)
3 Tbsp. – Full Circle Market Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena
1 lb. – 80/20 Gonsoulin Land and Cattle ground beef (LOCALLY PRODUCED grass-fed, antibiotic & growth hormone-free)
PREPARATION: (The secret ingredient of this dish is… tick, tick, tick... T I M E—not to be confused with thyme!)
- In the bowl that you’ll use to mix up the patties, combine dry ingredients (oats, trinity, seasoning, dill, garlic powder) and blend well with fork.
- Add egg, liquid smoke and balsamic vinegar and stir well till wet/dry are thoroughly combined. (Make sure that the dry ingredients are wet evenly for the rehydration process. There will be lots of additional moisture at this time.)
- Cover bowl and set aside at room temp for at least 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until most of the liquid has been absorbed. For best results in the rehydration process, tip the bowl slightly to keep the wet ingredients pooled with the dry. The final consistency of this tasty filler should be a very chunky, loose paste with a bit of additional liquid (which will work into the patties to help them hold moisture in cooking.)
- Blend rehydrated filler in to ground beef and form 4 patties. [Remember the three things? Measure, measure, measure?]
- Cover and let the formed patties rest at room temp for at least 15 minutes (or more) to allow the filler to infuse the raw meat.
- Place 4-patties in Tupperware MicroPro Grill. Set microwave at 100% power (1100 watt).
Cook for 5 minutes; drain WELL and flip burgers for best browning. Continue to cook at 100% for an additional 2 minutes, draining again at the end of cook process. These will also grill on the pit (best on a foil sheet) or indoor grill as usual.
YIELDS: 4 servings - approx. 5 oz. each patty (pre-cooked weight) (Remember the three things? Measure, measure, measure?)
- my experience is a cooked net weight of about 3.5oz burger, depending on the quality of beef, etc
(Recipe developed by: Marti Harrell • bayoubug@gmail.com • February, 2023 • www.facebook.com/groups/losola)