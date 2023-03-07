Burger with cheese
Preparing a flavorful, low sodium entrée can definitely be a challenge! But we have many readily available cajun and creole seasoning products that help address this culinary conundrum!

I've been living with cardiomyopathy and congestive heart failure since first diagnosed in the fall of 2015 with an ejection fraction of less than 15.

Anything less than 30 is considered “life threatening” and at that point, I could have checked out of the hospital under hospice care and gone home to make my final arrangements. But, through lots of hard work, compliance (diet/exercise, etc.), the right meds, and a good cardiologist, I was able to rehabilitate my heart to an EF considered "normal" for my age at the time.



