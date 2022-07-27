erath

Erath Mayor Taylor Menacci will sign a proclamation at the Acadian Museum Thursday declaring July 28 as "A Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval" of the Acadians. 

 SUBMITTED THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Acadian Museum of Erath will be hosting the signing of a proclamation declaring July 28 of every year as “A Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval.”

The proclamation will be signed by Erath Mayor Taylor Menacci, and the public is invited to visit the museum between 1-4 p.m. Thursday and view the Queen’s Royal Proclamation of 2003, the original petition filed against the queen in 1990 and the town of Erath’s proclamation signed by Menacci.



