The Acadian Museum of Erath will be hosting the signing of a proclamation declaring July 28 of every year as “A Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval.”
The proclamation will be signed by Erath Mayor Taylor Menacci, and the public is invited to visit the museum between 1-4 p.m. Thursday and view the Queen’s Royal Proclamation of 2003, the original petition filed against the queen in 1990 and the town of Erath’s proclamation signed by Menacci.
of Erath Proclamation signed by Mayor Menacci.
The Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval was first established in 2003, and commemorates the Acadians who were deported from New France following the French and Indian War.
Approximately 11,500 Acadians were deported from 1755 until1763.
Thousands of Acadians died in the expulsions from diseases and drowning when ships were lost. About 78 Acadian families found an asylum at the French Belle-Île-en-Mer off the western coast of Brittany. Louis XV offered Acadians 2 acres of land in the province Poitou, France, but the land was infertile, causing them to abandon the province.
Around 3,000 Acadians fled to Louisiana, which then was controlled by the Spanish. Many of them took oaths of allegiances to Spain and soon formed the largest ethnic group in Louisiana.
The expulsion was acknowledged by Governor General Adrienne Clarkson, representing Queen Elizabeth II, and July 28 was designated as A Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval.
For more information, call the Acadian Museum at 337-456-7729 or consult info@acadianmuseum.com. The Acadian Museum is located at 203 S. Broadway, Erath, Louisiana. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Following the event, the museum will induct James Akers into its Order of Living Legends on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The event will take place at the Acadian Memorial in St. Martinville at 5 p.m.