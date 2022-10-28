The breeze swirls through the canopy of trees first.
On the ground, there is nothing but the sound of leaves falling as the wind makes its way from the west.
The fire is glowing, but with damp wood and no air stirring it appears as a dull, dying furnace.
Then, the wind suddenly reaches the ground and the fire is fueled to life and flames leap into the air.
It's enough to send out a blast of warmth and I stand back and throw another handful of logs into the pit.
Around me, the poplar trees are shedding, sending crumply shards across my lawn.
I lean on my fire stick and listen as the wind makes its way east through the grove of pines across the street.
It's a static-like sound and no sooner than it arrived it was gone, leaving nothing but dark silence.
A clang in the distance.
Rosie the Cartoon Dog lifts her head up, ears perked. She had been chewing on a log when she, too, heard the clang.
"It's farmers," I tell her and down go her ears and her head, back to the task at hand.
It's 10:30 on a weekday night and the hum of machinery in the distance will go on for another hour.
It is, after all, harvest time and no rest for the weary.
I block out the hum and divert my attention to another sound.
Rosie ignores the screech owl, even as it gets closer to the yard.
The owls surround my property and every night they sound off, warbling or chirping or screeching, talking to each other in their strange, ever-changing language.
One night last year, there seemed to be dozens of them closing in on me. I was on the porch that night and grabbed a spotlight and walked into the dark yard and aimed the spotlight into a tree.
An owl was perched on a limb and looked down at me, indifferent to my presence. Another sounded off on the other side of the yard and still others were calling from behind and across the street.
I sat down, found owl sounds on my phone and pressed play.
Within seconds, they swooped in, one landing on the porch roof. Another zipped past my head within inches and landed on the porch railing four feet in front of me. A third darted across the porch and landed in a nearby tree.
Darndest thing I ever saw.
They didn't come too close on this night, opting to stay hidden in the woods.
I debated heading inside and grabbing my bluetooth boom box.
No. I want peace, I decided.
I do this often and especially on nights like these, cloudless, fall nights.
Sometimes I have guests, but mostly it's just me and Rosie.
My daughter, Jenna, will come out early on to roast marshmallows or make s'mores before bed.
She gets bored easy, especially when I'm playing "my music" and I begin to dance around the fire, hippy-like while grooving to music she just doesn't get.
I like the quiet of the night and crackling of the fire. I throw sticks for Rosie, sometimes for hours.
She is focused and when the coyotes come, which they do nearly every night, she is indifferent to them as they yip and send eerie howls into the sky.
There is nothing more creepy and intriguing than the sudden burst of a pack of coyotes.
Sometimes, Rosie will venture across the yard to investigate, but mostly she knows better.
On this night, the coyotes are silent or lurking somewhere far off, waiting for the farmers to leave for the night.
I place a last log on the fire and decide it's time to go in.
The harvest noise suddenly stops and, although I have blocked it out for the past hour, it is jolting.
Silence everywhere. No owls. No coyotes or raccoons. Nothing rustling through the leaves.
Even Rosie has stopped chasing her stick and lays on the wet grass, half asleep.
"Come on," I say softly and she pops up and trots into the house with me.
Sleep comes easier after a night like this, a night where, for three hours, my brain is as silent as the sky.
If only everyone could do this once in a while.
