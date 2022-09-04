Emily Jones Pierre

A graveside service for Mrs. Emily Bernadette Jones Pierre, 78, will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at All Saints Cemetery, 9502 Harold Landry Road, New Iberia, Louisiana 70563. Rev. John Breaux will officiate. Interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.
A public viewing will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15 a.m.
A resident of Saint Martinville, she transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her residence.
Emily Bernadette Jones Pierre was born to Allen Joseph Jones and Bernadette Savoy Jones on May 11, 1944, in Saint Martinville. She was one of nine children, having four sisters and four brothers, Mary Jones Burns, Anita Jones Louivere, Rona Jones Whitley, Judy Jones Lucas, Wourance Jones Sr., Peter Jones, Richard Jones and Allen Jones Jr.
She married Edward Joseph Pierre and had three beautiful children, Detra Pierre Ward, Damian Pierre and Delandra Pierre Hampton. Emily was given the nickname “Pappy” by her father as a young child and was acknowledged lovingly by family as “Aunt Pappy” all her life. Growing up, Emily was always recognized for being an intelligent young woman and was voted “Most Beautiful” at Adam Carson High School where she graduated. After high school, Emily worked various jobs but retired from Races & Aces in Saint Martinville after 20 years of employment. She loved working and meeting new people. Emily was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, auntie and friend. She was a great listener and offered her words of wisdom to anyone who needed it.
At the age of 75, Emily coined the phrase “Code 75” which was a friendly reminder to others that she was getting older and needed a little more patience and grace. She would often say that she was “living her best life” and making the most of her time on Earth. She thoroughly enjoyed being active in the church. She never missed Sunday Mass, she frequented adoration and she prayed her rosary every single day. Outside of church, you could find Emily playing Bingo (her favorite hobby), watching Hallmark or the Food Network or cooking meals for loved ones. Her famous cooking will be missed and the recipes she passed down will be cherished.
She leaves to mourn her death and cherish her memory three children, Detra Pierre Ward (Darryl Ward), Damian Pierre (Tina Pierre) and Delandra Pierre Hampton (Bruce Hampton Jr.); six grandchildren, Darelle Broussard, Dillan Pierre, Kelsea Pierre, Cydni Ward, Bruce Hampton III and Baron Hampton; and a host of great-grandchildren. She will continue to be missed by her sister Judy Ann Lucas (James Lucas); her three brothers, Wourance Jones Sr. (Eula Jones), Peter Jones and Richard Jones (Agnes Jones); her sister-in-law Eula Mae Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Emily is preceded in death by her parents Allen and Bernadette Jones; her husband Edward Joseph Pierre; three sisters, Anita Jones Louivere, Rona Jones Whitley and Mary Jones Burns; and her brother Allen Jones Jr.
The family of Emily Jones Pierre wishes to express sincere appreciation for your love, prayers, calls, flowers, gifts and acts of kindness during the time. Your support will always remain in our hearts. We thank God for blessing us with all of the years we spent with Emily. She will forever be loved and missed.