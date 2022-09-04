Emily Jones Pierre

A graveside service for Mrs. Emily Bernadette Jones Pierre, 78, will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at All Saints Cemetery, 9502 Harold Landry Road, New Iberia, Louisiana 70563.  Rev. John Breaux will officiate. Interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.

A public viewing will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15 a.m.