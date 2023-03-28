The Teche area is important to me because it is a place I call home, and I value its culture and gentle kindness in this community. We are a small community, but we always have each other's backs in times of need. While we certainly have our issues, the Teche area also has a bond that isn't found in all communities and walks of life.
What Do You Do For Fun:
For fun I like to do anything involved with being outdoors. During the NFL season, I sometimes watch three games a day, and I don't miss a single game of Los Angeles Lakers playoff basketball! I also enjoy trying different types of new and tasty restaurants. In my younger years, I was an active private pilot frequently flying a Cessna-172 airplane, and I plan on getting back into this.
Any Hobbies:
My hobbies include CrossFit, watching sports, hiking, video games (Xbox guy), fishing, mowing grass, and I recently picked up playing a little beach volleyball.
Who Are Your Role Models:
My role model is a guy named Richard (Dick) Parsons. He is a life-long friend, mentor, and father figure. He was an airline captain with Delta Airlines, retiring as the captain of a Boeing-777.
What Are Some Of Your Future Plans Or Goals:
Some of my future goals include renewing my private pilot's license. This is something I worked hard on as a teenager, and would be fun to get back into. I also want to travel more and visit places such as Western Europe, The West Indies, and Asia. I also want to read more books and possibly write a motivational book of my own one day, discussing my experiences. I want to continue to lead students in New Iberia to pathways that can generate prosperous futures for them and their families.
Is There Anything Else You Would Like To Say:
I'm very thankful to be one of the people selected for this honor. The Acadiana area is a place that has helped mold who I am today, and I look forward to inspiring the youth to do the same.