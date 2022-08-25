Purchase Access

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the Louisiana Bond Commission to work through an impasse that’s holding up nearly $40 million in financing for a critical infrastructure project here.

At issue is the city’s decision not to enforce the state’s abortion law, and Attorney General Jeff Landry and other conservative members of the commission decision to withhold support for any New Orleans project because of its leaders’ stance.



