Geaux Vote voting sign Louisiana graphic image
Early voting for the 2022 congressional midterm elections began Tuesday in Louisiana and continues through Nov. 1. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator)

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election in Louisiana began Tuesday and continues through Nov. 1.

Louisiana residents who want to vote early can do so in person from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their parish Registrar of Voters office and other designated locations. Information about where to vote and what races are on the ballot can be found at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.



