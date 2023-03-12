Catholic High School celebrated its 10th annual Dancing with the Stars event Friday at the Cade Community Center with seven couples taking center stage to provide dance routines that delighted the packed crowd.
This year marked the return of DWTS, which had been suspended for three years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 900 attendees packed the Cade facility for a night of celebration that ultimately benefits New Iberia’s largest Catholic school.
Proceeds from the event go to CHS endowments, facilities, technology and tuition assistance for the benefit of the school. According to a prepared statement, the annual event has helped raise more than $2 million since its inception in 2012.
Contestants in this year’s event included Anna Terradot, Marcus Broussard, Morgann Leleux Romero, Cameron Champagne, Phett Neuville, Blair Faucheaux, Avery Byrom, Brandon Potier, Emily Shea Hanagriff and Jonathon Smith.
The seven couples performed dance routines with themes that spanned the decades with a wide range of musical genres that were reviewed by this year’s selected judges.
All of the chosen cast members for the event are in proximity to Catholic High in some way, either being alumni, parents, grandparents or faculty members. Choreographers also work in the area and volunteer their time for the effort.