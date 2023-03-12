Catholic High School celebrated its 10th annual Dancing with the Stars event Friday at the Cade Community Center with seven couples taking center stage to provide dance routines that delighted the packed crowd.

This year marked the return of DWTS, which had been suspended for three years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 900 attendees packed the Cade facility for a night of celebration that ultimately benefits New Iberia’s largest Catholic school.



