OBITUARIES Dr. James Henry Easton Sr. May 8, 2022 May 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Dr. James H. Easton, Sr., 86, who departed this life at 12:17 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of James Easton, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James H. Easton Sr. Funeral Service Funeral Home Easton Sr. Arrangement Dr. General Medical Center James Henry Easton Sr. Most Popular Wattigny’s tenure at Catholic High ends as Panthers drop to LCCP in first round Youngest CHS Fishing Team duo notches another high finish in tournament Five local teams still in the hunt WANTED: The 'fake' nurse who worked in New Iberia and posted selfies Vehicular homicide: Woman killed after four-vehicle, head-on crash in St. Martin Parish State Police: Failure to yield results in double fatal accident in Iberia Parish ARREST REPORTS Yellow Jackets shine against St. Martinville in hoops jamboree Column: The bumpy road of politics in New Iberia PHOTO GALLERY: New Iberia Holiday Vendor & Craft Event at New Iberia City Park Saturday