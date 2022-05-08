Funeral services are pending for Dr. James H. Easton, Sr., 86, who departed this life at 12:17 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

