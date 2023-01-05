The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday. The affidavit written by Moscow, Idaho Police Cpl. Brett Payne was made public just minutes before a court hearing began for the man accused in the Nov. 13 deaths, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger was handed over to local authorities in Idaho on Wednesday after a flight from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at his family's home in the Pocono Mountains. He is being held in Latah County Jail for allegedly killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November.



Tags