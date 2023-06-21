clubs
Boys and Girls Clubs members, staff stand with Jessica and David Ditch for a $30,000 donation to the organization's upcoming West End facility. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana celebrated a $30,000 donation from Jessica and David Ditch for the upcoming West End Boys & Girls Club Wednesday afternoon.

With the new partnership, the funds will provide supplies and equipment for the new facility, which will be the eighth location for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.







