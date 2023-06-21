The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana celebrated a $30,000 donation from Jessica and David Ditch for the upcoming West End Boys & Girls Club Wednesday afternoon.
With the new partnership, the funds will provide supplies and equipment for the new facility, which will be the eighth location for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.
“David and I are committed to enhancing and providing opportunities for the New Iberia community, particularly kids,” Jessica Ditch, who owns and is the general manager for Home Instead, said. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana is truly a wonderful organization with great individuals providing great opportunities for children in our community.”
“We have seen the immediate impact investments in our children can bring to a community like New Iberia and we are happy to be able to do our part in supporting this organization,” Ditch added. “The West End community of New Iberia has been a large part of our success and to be able to direct dollars to benefit the children by opening their own center is one of the honors of our lives.”
Both David and Jessica Ditch were present at the facility on Pershing Street Wednesday to offer a check to the organization as well as bring pizza for the children currently spending their summer with the Boys & Girls Clubs.
The organization is soon to open the second facility, which will be located near the West End Community Center.
“Opening a club on the West End side of New Iberia will impact many children in this community. In addition, it means a great deal to me to work for an organization who is dedicated to creating a great space for an area I spent every summer growing up. I highly encourage not only companies but individuals in our community to contribute to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana. This space will give many children a chance to build their future within a safe environment that I look forward to being a part of by volunteering and observing these members flourish into our future leaders of New Iberia.”
Rhyan Wheeler, CEO/President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, said the investment is a significant one and will go a long way for the organization’s goals.
“The significant investment that Jessica and David are making in our youth, will not only give kids a safe place to go after school and during the summer, but will provide them with the opportunities to become caring, productive, responsible citizens,” Wheeler said. “A study done with the Institute for Social Research and the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan shows that every dollar invested in Boys & Girls Clubs returns $11.80 in current and future earnings and cost-savings to the community.
“The Ditch’s donation is a wonderful return on investment for our community.”
This year marks the 53rd anniversary of Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana. Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana operates under a mission to empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.