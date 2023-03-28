The Teche area is important to me because it's the area where I was raised from childhood into my young adult life and also the area where most of the memorable years of my life were created. I was born at Dauterive Hospital on Jan. 13, 1988. As a young boy, I spent many days playing in the New Iberia City Park as well as rollerblading with friends down Main Street. Fishing and kneeboarding with my dad and family in the Delcambre Canal and catching free T-shirts from boats in parades on the Teche was rather common. On most Sundays you could find me participating in worship services at a local church in New Iberia and helping spread hope and love across the city as we would feed the hungry and bring clothes to the less-fortunate. I attended school and graduated from New Iberia Senior High in 2006. I loved participating with many of my classmates in Live Musical Productions, Chorus, the Speech and Debate Team, Chapel Club and more. One of the greatest blessings of all is having found my loudest cheerleader and supporter, Jahanna Broussard Owens. I love and appreciate the people and culture of the Teche area and consider it a great privilege to have been born in this region.
What do you do for fun?
Fun for me looks like spending time with my family. My wife and I have three children, Bryan (8), Isaiah (6) and Naomi (4). Getting to be present with them and showing them all the love and attention my parents showed me is what I do for fun. Whether it's playing Mario on the Nintendo with Bryan, snuggling on the couch with Naomi or playing make-believe with Isaiah, they help keep things fun and interesting. My family and I really enjoy going on road trips together ... especially to the beach. We also enjoy going to the park with a snowball, the movie theater and to the bowling alley. Anywhere my family is is where I enjoy being.
Any hobbies?
I love road-trips, all types of coffee, cooking for my family, cruises and event planning. One hobby that I've passionately pursued since I was a child is singing. I have a gift to sing and I have used that gift throughout my time in school and at church for many years. Most Sundays you can find me using that gift to uplift others at the church we are members of.
Who are your role models?
First and foremost, the greatest role model for me is my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without Him and His sacrifice, I would be nothing. All that I am, I owe to Him.
Secondly, I must acknowledge and thank my mom and dad. They showed me as a young man what it means to have integrity and how important your faith is to the foundation of your life. I also credit them for my work ethic by always working hard to provide for our family and instilling within me and my siblings a sense of responsibility to not just work and provide for myself but also look out for the less-fortunate and underprivileged. They showed us how even when times would appear difficult or stressful, God was always present and always working on our behalf. No, my parents are not perfect and never pretended to be. They always remain true to themselves and never change based on someone's opinion of them. I have the deepest and most profound respect for my parents and consider them to be two of the greatest role models in my life.
What are some of your future plans or goals?
Within the next five years, I would like to reach all of south Louisiana's children experiencing homelessness through my organization the Gifting Grace Project. This would include all cities and towns along Interstate 10 and south. We started in 2020 with a mission to empower homeless children and their families through providing them with essential resources, support services and advocacy to break the cycle of homelessness and help them discover their purpose. Eventually, I would like to see the Gifting Grace Project have a chapter in every major city in our state so that every homeless child would be recognized for the worth they have and be inspired to reach for more.
Is there anything else you would like to say?
I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition amongst this group of individuals making a positive difference in the community. I hope that by receiving this recognition, those in the community not see me but see the children I represent through the work I do and get involved in some capacity. Always remember, you are created with a purpose and God loves you.