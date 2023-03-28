Why is the Teche area important to you?

The Teche area is important to me because it's the area where I was raised from childhood into my young adult life and also the area where most of the memorable years of my life were created. I was born at Dauterive Hospital on Jan. 13, 1988. As a young boy, I spent many days playing in the New Iberia City Park as well as rollerblading with friends down Main Street. Fishing and kneeboarding with my dad and family in the Delcambre Canal and catching free T-shirts from boats in parades on the Teche was rather common. On most Sundays you could find me participating in worship services at a local church in New Iberia and helping spread hope and love across the city as we would feed the hungry and bring clothes to the less-fortunate. I attended school and graduated from New Iberia Senior High in 2006. I loved participating with many of my classmates in Live Musical Productions, Chorus, the Speech and Debate Team, Chapel Club and more. One of the greatest blessings of all is having found my loudest cheerleader and supporter, Jahanna Broussard Owens. I love and appreciate the people and culture of the Teche area and consider it a great privilege to have been born in this region.



Tags