16th Judicial District Public Defender's Office
A T & T
Acadian Ambulance
Acadiana Area Human Services District
Acadiana Hearing Center
Acadiana Lifestyle
Acadiana MRI
Acadiana's Hope for a Cure
Action Specialties
Advantage Movers LLC
Advantaged Assets
Aggreko Inc
Alamo Hydraulics of Louisiana Inc.
ALDI
All About You
Allain's Jewelry Store
Allstate Insurance - Champagne Agency
Allstate Insurance - Wendy Lacour Agency LLC
Anointed Soul Food
Antique Rose Ville
Arc of Acadiana Inc.
Arceneaux Ford
Architects' Design Studio
ARDCO Equipment
Armentor's Jewelry Inc
Aviation Exteriors Louisiana
Azalea Estates
B1Bank
Baldwin Redi-Mix Co., Inc
Barczyk Chiropractic Group
Baskin Robbins
BASS Ltd.
Bayou Oaks Ballroom
Bayou Paints
Bayou Teche Museum
Bayou Welding Technologies, LLC
Believe Iberia Counseling
Berard Transportation
Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana
Bon Creole Seafood
Boudreaux, Henderson & Co., LLP
Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana (NI)
Broussard Poché
Brown & Brown Insurance
Brushmasters LLC
Bryan Judice Appraisals, LLC
Bulliard Construction
Burke & Cestia
C & S Safety Systems LA, LLC
C.H. Fenstermaker
Caffery Real Estate, Inc.
Cajun 180
Cajun Building Specialties
Cajun Sugar Company, LLC
Can Row Golf & Turf Club
Canal Diesel Services
Cane River Pecan Company
Carbo Ceramics Inc
Carrol's Tire Service
CASA of the 16th JDC
Castaing, Hussey, Lolan, LLC
Catholic High School
CenterPoint Energy
Chart Energy & Chemicals
Chez Hope Inc.
Chick-fil-a
Church Alley Café & Bistro
Cindy Herring Real Estate
City of New Iberia
Clark Integrated Medical Clinics
Clear Springs Water Company LLC
Cleco
Coastal Timbers
Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.
Community First Bank
Community Honda Lafayette
Consolota Home
CopyNet
CoSource Financial Group, LLC
Courtesy Cadillac Chevrolet of Broussard
Cox Communications
Crawfish and Geaux
Cypress Bayou Casino and Hotel
Dana Dugas Affordable Homes
Derouen Financial Management, LLC
Dixie Electric
DJW Insurance
Doerle's Heating and Cooling
Dominique Auto Sales
Doug Ashy Building
Dupuy's Animal Hospital
E & L Construction Group LLC
Edward Jones - Burke
Edward Jones - Ogea
Edward Jones - Vaughn
Emily Katherine Boutique
Emily's Closet
ENT of Acadiana
EP Breaux Electric
Eric W. Grow Trucking, LLC
Evangeline Funeral Home
Executone of Central LA
Fantastic Sam's
Feldman Orthodontics
Firehouse Subs of New Iberia
First Horizon Bank
First National Bank of Jeanerette
First Pioneers Credit Union New Iberia
Fletcher Funeral Home
Fox Pest Control
Framing Kings
Frederick's Machine Shop
Fremin's Food & Furniture
Fresenius Kidney Care New Iberia
Gachassin Law Firm
Garden View Assisted Living
Giggles & Grins Family Dentistry
Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf
Gonsoulin Farms
Goodwill Industries of Acadiana
Greene Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC
Grow Louisiana Coalition
Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs, & D'Albor, LLP
Hebert's Garden Center, Inc
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Homecare Assistance, LLC
Hospice of Acadiana
Hub Enterprises Inc.
Hub International
Iberia Building Systems
Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center
Iberia Council on Aging
Iberia Crime Stoppers
Iberia Dental Association
Iberia Driving Academy
Iberia Extended Care Hospital
Iberia Habitat for Humanity
Iberia Industrial Development Foundation (IDF)
Iberia Medical Center
Iberia Parish Airport Authority
Iberia Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau
Iberia Parish Farm Bureau Insurance
Iberia Parish Government
Iberia Parish Library
Iberia Parish School District
Iberia Rehabilitation Hospital
Iberia Rental Service
Iberia Sports & Rehabilitation
Inzerella, Feldman and Pourciau
Jane's Seafood
JD Bank
JD's Photos LA
Jenna Scott Esthetics
J's Barber College LLC
Julie Rosenzweig, Attorney at Law
Keleb Freyou State Farm Agency
KATC
Keys Outpatient Behavioral Health
Keystone Energy Tools
Kolder, Slaven & Company
KourCo Environmental Services
LA Classic Roofing
Landry, Watkins, Repaske & Breaux
Lard Oil Company of Acadiana
Lassalle Gas Company
Latter & Blum Inc.
LAWCO
LeBlanc Auto- Honda, Kia, Nissan
Legnons Boucherie
Logan Industries International Corp.
Louisiana & Delta Railroad
Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco Free Living
Louisiana Machinery
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists
Louisiana Testing & Inspection
M A Patout & Son
Maison Le Rosier
Map Oil Tools, Inc.
McDonald's - Miller Management
McGeeScott Realty
McGriff Insurance Services
McIlhenny Company
Melanie Fowler Orthodontics
Meritus Credit Union
Merle Norman Salon M
Miles Perret Cancer Center
Mill Side Market
MISFITS dine & drink
Morton Salt Company
Moss Speech Language Therapy LLC
Musson-Patout Automotive
Napier Sheet Metal
National Welding Supply
New Iberia Manor North
New Iberia Manor South
New Iberia Rotary Club
Next Level 24 Fitness
NITCHIN FABRICATIONS
Norris International Services, LLC
Office Depot
Oh Ship!
Olympus Greek & Lebanese Restaurant
Optimist Club of New Iberia
Oubre Memorial & Burial Vaults
Partners Paint and Body
Patout Greenwood Insurance
Paul J Allain, Architect APAC
Pediatric Group of Acadiana
Pelican Pediatric Dentistry
Pellerin Funeral Home
Planet Nutrition
PoorBoy's Riverside Inn
Port of Iberia
Pro-Log
Promotional Images
Pullin Hair
Quail Tools
Quickbooks Pro
Quickmed After Hours Walk-in Clinic
R&M's Boiling Point
Rader Solutions
Raising Cane's
Ramada Inn & Convention Center
Regions Bank
Representative Blake Miguez
RevLocal
Rider Dental
Rip Van Winkle Gardens
Roger Hamilton Attorney At Law
Ronnie's Flooring Center
Ryan Michael Salon
S&W Machine Shop
Schilling Distributing Co
Schwing Insurance Agency
Shadows on the Teche
Simon & Simon
Simoneaud Grocery & Market
Sir Speedy
Smokers Choice
Soileau's Pharmacy
South Louisiana Bank
South Louisiana Community College (SLCC)
Southern ENT Associates
Southern Mutual Help Association
Southstar Urgent Care Admiral Doyle
Southstar Urgent Care St. Peter
Spoonbill Venture
St. Josheph Hospice
St. Peter House (Petrus House)
Standard Mortgage Corp.
Standard Title, LLC
State Farm Insurance - Nouphay Kongphongmany Agency
Stephanie Moore State Farm
Step-Ko Products, LLC
Streamline Industries LLC
Strive Health and Fitness
Subra Company Inc
Sugarland Exterminating
Suit Up Menswear and Tux Rentals
Sunshine Equipment (John Deere)
Super One Foods
Susan's Boutique
Symply Southern Boutique
T. Evans Trucking
TeamLogic IT of Lafayette
Tenas Tower on the Teche
The Bayou Companies, LLC
The Blue Butterfly Boutique
The Daily Iberian
The Foot Clinic
The Landscape Ranch
The Spa
Theriot Family Chiropractic
Thrive Nutrition
Thru-Tubing Systems
Tim's Air Conditioning
Town Planner
Trust Acadiana, Inc.
Turner Industries
Twin Parish Port
U.S. Aqua Services LLC
Unexpected Pregnancy Center
United Way of New Iberia
Vern's BBQ and Catering Co
Victor's Cafeteria
Waste Connections
Wilson Janitorial Service
Women First, LLC