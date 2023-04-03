turf

Turfing the fields of the PepperPlex was one of several renovation projects associated with the PepperPlex following the City of New Iberia taking over management of the facility last year.

The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve the substantial completion of a project installing artificial turf at the Louisiana PepperPlex at Tuesday’s meeting.

