The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve the substantial completion of a project installing artificial turf at the Louisiana PepperPlex at Tuesday’s meeting.
Turfing the fields of the PepperPlex was one of several renovation projects associated with the PepperPlex following the City of New Iberia taking over management of the facility last year.
Along with turfing the fields, concession stand upgrades, parking lot renovations and several other items are part on the punch list as a way to make the facility more competitive with other athletic facilities around Acadiana.
A certificate of substantial completion will also be voted for the PepperPlex Sports Field Lighting Project as part of the renovations project as well.
According to the website, "Louisiana Pepperplex is a 65 acre, multi-million dollar sports complex for baseball, softball and soccer. Located on Sucrose Drive off Highway 90 in New Iberia, the complex contains 8 completed baseball and softball fields, with 6 more to come, 15 soccer fields and several concession stands. Louisiana Pepperplex is the home of the Evangeline Little League and the Iberia Soccer Association. It also attracts area baseball, softball and soccer tournaments which have a major economic impact on Iberia Parish."
In other action:
The council will also vote to award a contract to Minvielle Lumber Co. for a renovations project associated with West End Park. The project will use American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
An agenda item to authorize the mayor to accept donations of servitude for the Historic District Trails Project is on the agenda as well, and will be voted on by the council.
The council will vote to execute a contract for professional services with Staples Engineering and Consulting for the City of New Iberia Coulee Cleaning Project as related to the American Rescue Plan Act Drainage Cleanout Project.
Members of the council will discuss and consider options for the proposed closure of the Deare Street or Caroline Street railroad crossings. The closure has been requested by the Department of Transportation and Development for years, and the decision made by the council will be forwarded to DOTD.
In other business, the council will vote to authorize the mayor to negotiate and execute a contract for professional services with C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates for the City of New Iberia Louisiana Watershed Initiative/Acadian Acres Detention Pond Project.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.