Jay Dalrymple speaks about a new speed enforcement program for St. Martinville schools Monday. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The St. Martinville City Council approved an ordinance that will allow a private company to provide camera enforcement of speeding in school zones at Monday’s meeting.

Jay Dalrymple with Blue Line Solutions said the agreement between the company and the City of St. Martinville was a project two years in the making and came after the company had provided research in the area to identify problems in St. Martinville speeding.



