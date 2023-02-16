A transportation company focusing on the elderly is moving into Jeanerette and offering $25 rides.
Tasha Senegal with Compassionate Care of Louisiana addressed the Jeanerette Board of Aldermen Monday evening to announce that her company was accepting requests for transportation service for those in the Jeanerette area.
Senegal said Compassionate Care had been in business for six years and was based in Rayne.
“I want to give something that’s dependable, reliable and something where they can go back and forth without worrying,” Senegal said.
The fee for services was $25, which includes $12.50 to the destination and $12.50 back home. Senegal said the price was a point of pride for Compassionate Care of Louisiana, and one of the lowest prices in local transportation businesses.
“I really broke it as low as I could,” she said. “I don’t think there’s any other business that goes that low.”
Those requesting transport will not be limited to only Jeanerette. Passengers will be able to go to New Iberia, Church Point Crowley or any local municipality.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said the the company was welcome especially due to the large number of elderly Jeanerette residents who are in need of transportation for things like grocery store visits and medical appointments.
That need was shown clearly last year following the closure of Mac’s Sugar City Market following a fire in the store. Local churches and the City of Jeanerette collaborated in order to provide many elderly residents transportation to Raintree Market in Baldwin in order to get their needed groceries.
Senegal said Compassionate Care maintains a dispatch office in Scott, and currently has a fleet of about 10 vehicles.
Those interested in using the services can found out more at the company’s website, Senegal said.